Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 13th (ADMS, AEL, AGM, APD, CCXI, CMG, CRIS, CSTL, CUE, DAR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 13th:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Sidoti. Sidoti currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $295.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $93.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,000.00.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Gabelli.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $420.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

