Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,141. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.43 million, a P/E ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.