Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $150,450.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.07561930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00176885 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,820,847 coins and its circulating supply is 181,791,434 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

