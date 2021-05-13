Ethverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $36,254.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00120656 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.92 or 0.00875789 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002914 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,370 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.