Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

ETSY stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

