European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.88. 29,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 335,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.46% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC)

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.