Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETCMY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ETCMY stock remained flat at $$3.10 on Thursday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

