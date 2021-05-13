Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $12.75. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EUTLF shares. Oddo Bhf cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

