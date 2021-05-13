Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 254,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $578.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

