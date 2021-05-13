EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0034 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $105,646.95 and $185,273.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00120014 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00861106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002897 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.