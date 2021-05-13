Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RE stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.96. 222,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,383. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.43.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

