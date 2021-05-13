Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

