Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Evergy stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 19,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

