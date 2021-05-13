Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce sales of $138.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.10 million. Everi posted sales of $38.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $561.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $610.47 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

