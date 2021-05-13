Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $159.97 million and $4.94 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.00612078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00080259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00233790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.71 or 0.01060235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.90 or 0.01160207 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,002,685 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,305,348 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

