Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.71

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as high as C$14.98. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 7,712 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,954,690.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.