Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

