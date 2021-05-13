Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 55,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,872. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

