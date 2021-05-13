Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

