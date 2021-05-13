Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00.

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

