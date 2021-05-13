Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

