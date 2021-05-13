Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.99

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.99 and traded as high as C$39.04. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$38.52, with a volume of 155,896 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.35.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.