Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.03.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

