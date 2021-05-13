Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Issues Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%.

Shares of XCUR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Get Exicure alerts:

XCUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exicure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.