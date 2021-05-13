Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 89,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.84. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 201.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 185,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,842,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 83.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,277 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,392 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.