Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

