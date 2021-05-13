Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. 768,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. The company has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

