Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issues Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EYEN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

