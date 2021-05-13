Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.24. Facebook posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $17.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $302.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.57. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $857.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Facebook by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

