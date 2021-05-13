Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 5.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.77. The company had a trading volume of 196,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $869.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.