Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $302.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $857.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

