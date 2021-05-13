Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of FB traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.53. 221,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.36 and a 200 day moving average of $279.57. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

