FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $326.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.10 and a 52-week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

