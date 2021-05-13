FairGame Trading Down 14.3% This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

