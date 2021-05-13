Falcon Minerals Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $415.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 134.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 255,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.