FantasyGold 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $138,528.94 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00609292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00237239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.93 or 0.01070092 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.16 or 0.01171144 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

