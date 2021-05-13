Fantom Trading Down 14.2% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $194.14 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00088113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.72 or 0.01068545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00111594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

