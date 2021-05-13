Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $664,900.30 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20.

Fastly stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. 6,587,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,279. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

