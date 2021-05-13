Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

