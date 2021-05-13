FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.97

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,166,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

