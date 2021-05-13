FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $29.29

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $29.29 or 0.00058999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $86.44 million and approximately $36.83 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,774 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

