Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.86 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $20,330.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.