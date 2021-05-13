FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.