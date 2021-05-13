FedoraCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.97 or 0.00634777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

