Fei Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $53.73 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001948 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00599267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00234722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.09 or 0.01081417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.01207251 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

