Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

