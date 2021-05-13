Ferrexpo’s (FEEXF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FEEXF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrexpo stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

