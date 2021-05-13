Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

