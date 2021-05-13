Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $138.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.70 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $146.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $580.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRGI. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $348.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

