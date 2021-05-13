Filecash (FIC) Market Cap Hits $10.52 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Filecash has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $447,747.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00080176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.29 or 0.00575744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00232201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.84 or 0.01098234 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.01185201 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

